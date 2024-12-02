TSI joins Natural Security Alliance to strenghten payment solution

Building on the Natural Security standard, TSI will be able to offer authentication of every transaction by combining biometrics with a connected personal device. It will also be able to explore new uses for its e-wallet, such as buy online pick up in store transactions in which consumers shop and pay online before picking up their purchase in a store, and no bank details are kept on the store’s website.

The personal connected device, which was designed by Trust Designer based on the Natural Security standard, is equipped with a biometric reader and secure data storage for strong user authentication. It enables consumers to securely use My E-money Purse to both pay for and pick up purchases.

Founded in 2003, TSI is the first French commercial company to obtain an electronic money issuer license from the ACPR (Banque de France). TSI offers prepaid cards (Ticket Premium and Ticket Surf) for consumers who do not want to use a debit or credit card online, and an online cash payment system (YesByCash).

Natural Security Alliance is an international association of retailers, financial and payment institutions, and service, solution and equipment providers. These actors are all motivated by the same desire to accelerate the development and adoption of solutions built on the Natural Security standard. This standard makes it possible to securely pay for and access services, and have the same user experience, online and in local stores.