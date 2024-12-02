TSBs mobile and online accounts affected by security issues

Moreover, some users have claimed they had “access” to other people’s bank details. One customer said he could see other people’s accounts totalling more than GBP 20,000, while another reportedly discovered he had been wrongly credited with GBP 13,000 after logging back in.

These incidents occurred several hours after the bank had warned its account holders that some of its services, including online banking, making payments or transferring money, would not be possible over the weekend because of a system upgrade. The upgrade window was scheduled between Friday, April 20, at 4pm and Sunday, April 22, at 6pm.

The bank said it was “working as hard and as fast as we can to get these up and running”, however a message on the TSB website on Monday morning, April 23, said there were still “intermittent issues” with its services, while a number of customers reported they were still unable to access their money.