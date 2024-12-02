TSB Bank to roll out iris scanning services

Customers will need the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 to use the new way of accessing their TSB accounts. Once they have registered their irises, they will be able to log in by simply looking at the phone. In terms of technological specifications, the bank’s CTO added for BBC that iris recognition is a secure form of biometric authentication currently available, as it takes advantage of 266 different characteristics, compared with 40 for fingerprints.

In terms of biometrics adoption and customer confidence in using it, even if facial recognition and iris scanning is used at automated passport control systems in various parts of the world, it is the widespread adoption of smartphones, which promises to supercharge adoption of the technology, BBC adds.

TSB customers can already log on to their mobile banking app using fingerprint recognition. The minority with a high-end Samsung may try out iris scanning when it becomes an option in September 2017.