Trustwave and CounterTack team up to address data breaches

The new Trustwave Managed Endpoint Detection & Response service, which will feature CounterTacks Sentinel and Active Defense endpoint security technologies, can help identify behaviors and footprints commonly associated with sophisticated and attacks and help respond to the incident.

The new Trustwave service provides a set of endpoint security capabilities that businesses need, without requiring them to install and manage technologies themselves, or retain and train staff to run and configure those systems.

Trustwave will leverage Singtels extensive customer reach in the Asia-Pacific region to facilitate the roll-out of CounterTacks Sentinel and Active Defense platforms, as well as its Responder PRO forensic and incident response tool.

With Singtels support, Trustwave will provide enterprises with CounterTacks solutions in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Trustwave is an information security company that provides on demand threat, vulnerability and compliance management services and technologies, helping companies to fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk.

CounterTack is a security software company that focuses on preventing cyber-attacks and managing Internet threats and provides Big Data endpoint detection and response technology for the enterprise.