Trustwave acquires Cenzic to upgrade cloud-based security testing platform

Under the terms of the purchase, Cenzic’s dynamic application security testing technologies will be combined with Trustwave’s cloud-based application, database and network penetration testing and scanning services.

Trustwave will deliver both static and dynamic security testing as integrated, subscription-based services that will help secure those applications throughout their lifecycle. Integration of Cenzic solutions with web application firewalls and security information and event management systems, including those from Trustwave, offers additional layers of protection.

Static application security testing (SAST) examines non-running applications by looking at source code or binaries – often before business-critical applications are launched. Dynamic application security testing (DAST) is focused on continuously probing running applications to look for vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis.

Businesses and governments increasingly rely on cloud, mobile and web applications to interact with customers, partners and suppliers, and those applications are constantly at risk from hackers who exploit security vulnerabilities. Cenzic research found that 96 percent of all applications tested in 2013 had one or more serious security vulnerabilities with a median of 14 per application.

Cenzic automates security testing across all applications types—cloud, mobile and web. Cenzic solutions scale from a single application to enterprise-level deployments, and its intelligent technology uses behavioral, stateful and learning algorithms to help ensure the highest accuracy for automated assessment of even the most complex applications.

Trustwave is a provider of compliance, web, application, network and data security solutions delivered through the cloud, managed security services, software and appliances.

