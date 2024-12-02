TrustPay rolls out identity verification process

The user verification takes place completely online and it requires a smartphone with a camera, as during the process, the user is requested to take a short video of himself/herself and snap a picture of an identity document (ID/Passport). The whole process of remote digital identity verification takes the user through guided steps.

Founded in 2009, TrustPay is a provider of payment services across the EEA area. As a principal member of VISA and Mastercard, the company offers payment gateway for ecommerce merchants, POS, and ATM acquiring solutions. Moreover, their product portfolio includes alternative corporate banking solutions for online business worldwide. TrustPay is an EU licensed payment institution.