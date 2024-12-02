Trustopia, Acuant work together for onboarding, identity verification for people screening





Trustopia offers secure end-to-end intelligent people screening for enterprise customers around the world. As part of the agreement, with Acuant’s help, Trustopia customers are able to accurately verify identities on any channel.

Acuant's platform allows businesses to onboard users and verify identities on premise and remotely (online, mobile, app). Trustopia has engaged Acuant IDscan, AssureID, and FaceID to provide multi-factor authentication on any channel. As such, users simply capture their government-issued identity document (which is instantly authenticated via 50+ forensic document-specific tests), then take a selfie with a liveness test to prevent fraud. The selfie image is compared to the image on their ID for accurate verification. Acuant technology protects personally identifiable information (PII) providing encryption to and from the cloud to ensure data privacy.