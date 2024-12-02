Trustonic share updates on their security platform

Trustonic TEE technology delivers security services to devices and applications, ensuring sensitive data is stored, processed and protected in an isolated, trusted environment within the main processor of a smartphone or any connected device. This offers security against software attacks by boosting protection, confidentiality, integrity and data access rights. The Root of Trust also ensures that a trusted identity is preserved within the device, preventing fraudulent use or copying.

Trustonic’s TEE permits third-party applications to be provisioned after the handset or device has been deployed, offering new secure services, once the device is already in the end users’ hands.

Trustonic is a joint venture with a mission to protect people’s digital lives by enabling security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications.