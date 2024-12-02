Trustonic, MediaTek to boost security for in-car connectivity

The two companies aim to approach the device connectivity and data privacy issues, among others. Cars can now connect to multiple mobile devices, potentially exposing large amounts of personal sensitive data. There is, however, an opportunity for drivers and manufacturers to gather and monitor large volumes of useful data, such as location, speed, diagnostics, fuel consumption, tyre pressure or emissions.

In addition, in-car services are opening up opportunities to combine generalist applications, such as social networking, payment and premium content, with car-centric apps, like journey planning, tolls and parking.

Trustonic’s TEE technology addresses these challenges by offering a hardware-secured operating system which is isolated from the device operating system. The Root of Trust also ensures that a trusted identity is preserved within the device, preventing fraudulent use or copying. Car manufacturers can therefore protect systems that they integrate into cars, the applications and data stored on with MediaTek.

