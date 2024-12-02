Trustonic and Mobeewave partner for mobile payment security

The partnership of the two companies will allow Mobeewave-enabled NFC devices to reach a high security level for accepting contactless transactions with a mobile. The combination of Mobeewave’s expertise in mobile acceptance with the security features of the Trustonic TEE provides an end-to-end secure Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) infrastructure for taking contactless card and wallet payments.

The Trustonic TEE technology secures the interaction with the cardholder on the merchant’s device itself by leveraging the Trusted User Interface.

Mobeewave is a provider of dongle-free NFC mobile payment terminal products enabling payment acceptance on smart devices. The company turns an NFC-enabled phone (or other smart device) into a contactless payment terminal (mobile POS) to receive payments from Apple Pay, contactless cards or any NFC wallets without the use of any additional hardware. Mobeewave supplies services to banks and merchants.

Trustonic works with businesses to integrate embedded security software and cryptographic key management for electronic devices. Trustonic works with service providers to protect and aid deployment of data and applications on people’s consumer electronic devices.