Trustmatic and MEP Sistem to offer identity verification in Turkey

MEP offers solutions for the business areas of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), system and database administration, and telecom software solutions. This partnership allows Trustmatic to serve its Turkish customers with local support from MEP Sistem, leveraging their experience and brand reputation.

Trustmatic's technology enables users to verify their identity in under 60 seconds, allowing organisations to simplify the onboarding process while complying with KYC and AML regulations. Users take a photo of their government-issued identity document and a selfie, the company first checks that the ID is genuine and not fraudulent, and then matches it with the user's face. It also leverages iBeta Level 2 accredited liveness detection technology to ensure the user is physically present.

Commenting on the partnership, Trustmatic’s officials stated that finding a local partner in Turkey was part of their expansion strategy, as they aim to become the main identity verification provider in the region. By automating identity verification and KYC processes, Turkish businesses are protected against fraud and benefit from an augmented onboarding process for their customers.