Trustly receives TÜV certificate for data protection

TÜV, an internationally accredited certification body that audits the compliance of an organization with international standards, is considered the gold standard for consumer protection within the industry. Moreover, TÜV Saarland’s seal of Approved Data Protection officially recognises the high level of protection offered to partners and consumers using Trustly’s payment method, which facilitate online bank transfers.

Using Trustly, merchants can sign just one contract to support bank payments from more than 3,000 banks, including Sparkasse, Volksbank and Deutsche Bank, eliminating the need to integrate with local banks individually. The PSP has also opened a new office in Cologne as it seeks to establish Trustly as a leading online banking e-payments provider in Germany. To find out more about Trustly’s services and offerings, visit our online payments company database.