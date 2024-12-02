



By introducing Trustly ID, the company aims to accelerate the login process, allowing customers to select to be remembered when they verify their identity through their bank. Through this process, Trustly seeks to make logins more efficient and optimised, with the company securely storing their KYC details so that in the future, they can enter into their accounts leveraging Face ID or fingerprint with a passkey they set up once. Afterwards, Trustly shares customers’ verified information with the merchant, enabling them to access their accounts and pay immediately.











How will Trustly ID further improve the industry?

Utilising Trustly ID, which accelerates identification, with the capabilities of Azura, the company’s data engine that supports the provision of efficient payments, Trustly seeks to offer an augmented login and payment experience which meets the needs, demands, and preferences of consumers. The newly launched technology is set to also improve Trustly’s Pay N Play solution for gaming firms, enabling players to verify their identity and access their gaming accounts using facial recognition or fingerprint authentication. This mitigates the need for manual or bank logins as well as complex KYC flows.

Furthermore, Trustly plans to roll out the first pilots of its biometric solution in Europe, more specifically in Finland, in March 2025. Following this, the company intends to fully launch the product across other Pay N Play markets. Commenting on the news, representatives from Trustly mentioned that, by utilising biometric authentication and the Azura data engine, the solution seeks to improve the customer experience, delivering increased security and efficiency.





