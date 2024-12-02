



Trustly ID allows users to verify their identity through their bank, offering the convenience of faster logins by remembering users for future sessions. The biometric solution supports login via Face ID or fingerprint, using a passkey set up once. This process ensures secure and seamless access to accounts, with Trustly sharing verified KYC information with merchants to facilitate immediate payments.











By combining Trustly ID with Azura, the company’s proprietary data engine, Trustly optimises payment speed and intelligence, providing a better user experience. This integration helps further simplify transactions, improving both identification and payment processing.





Impact on gaming industry

Trustly ID is set to make a significant impact on the gaming sector, particularly with Trustly’s Pay N Play solution. This technology enables players to verify their identity and access gaming accounts instantly, removing the need for manual logins and cumbersome KYC procedures. The biometric authentication process offers a smoother and faster experience for users, improving overall convenience and security.

Trustly ID will begin its pilot phase in Finland in April 2025, with plans for a full-scale rollout across other Pay N Play markets shortly. The solution promises to redefine the way users interact with gaming platforms and merchants, driving further adoption of biometric login technologies.

Trustly’s Pay by Bank platform, which has already been embraced by major gaming companies such as Bet365, Flutter, William Hill, LeoVegas, Betsson, and Kindred, continues to transform the online gaming landscape. This platform enables users to make instant deposits, securely share data with operators, and improve payment security, further cementing Trustly’s role in the payments industry.