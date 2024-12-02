Trustfull launches its Login Solution to combat ATO

According to SpyCloud, ATO attacks are on the rise, with a 24% YoY increase, resulting in nearly USD 13 billion yearly losses. Driven by data breaches, GenAI, and social engineering techniques, ATO attacks are a growing threat against businesses and their customers.











Reducing ATO and fraud risk at login

Trustfull offers fraud prevention tech to support businesses worldwide in reducing risk and accelerating growth. Its platform provides digital signals to accurately detect fraud, and financial crime attempts across the consumer journey.

Trustfull’s new solution helps prevent ATO by identifying suspicious login attempts and ensures more convenient authentication in the case of legitimate access. Trustfull will capture a snapshot of the user’s behavioural patterns and device characteristics during the login enrolment phase. At every login, new data is compared against the original enrolment to assess similarity, enabling instant verification for genuine users while flagging when additional checks, such as multi-factor authentication and one-time passcodes, are required.

The new solution’s API is powered by a customisable rule engine that can adapt to users’ needs and continuously refines its risk-scoring model to reflect normal user behaviour over a long period of time. Additionally, a centralised dashboard offers visibility into authentication activity, allowing for immediate decision-making and early detection in case of potential threats.

Trustfull leverages open source intelligence for its products and solutions. To improve ATO prevention, the company developed a lightweight JavaScript SDK that utilises both OSINT data on returning users’ device, browser, and IP information, and unique behavioural signals such as keystroke dynamics and mouse movements.

The Login Solution is available for fast integration to businesses across multiple industries. With minimal implementation complexity and a scalable architecture, the solution allows organisations of all sizes to adopt upgraded authentication technologies without disruption.