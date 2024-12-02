Trustev, Datameer partner for ecommerce identity verification solution

As a result, Trustev will use Datameer to integrate and analyze diverse datasets to help upgrade its proprietary algorithms and help deliver those insights to Trustev users via an interactive dashboard.

Trustev uses online identity verification to prevent fraud in ecommerce transactions by focusing on validating the individual making the transaction, not just the payment method they are using. The platform delivers decisions using multiple dynamic data sources including behavioural, transactional and social instead of restrictive rules-based decisioning and profiling.

The company uses social data from services such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to provide a layer of verification to ensure that a customer is who they say they are.

