TrustBuilder partners with Signicat

The partnership allows Signicat’s identification solution, which unlocks online services that require eIDs such as workplace applications, contract signing, logging into news sites, and making purchases, to be accessed by TrustBuilder customers.

The unified service will enable TrustBuilder clients to connect to services with multiple different eIDs like eHerkenning, iDIN, Belgian eID or itsme in its cloud service. Signicat also offers know your customer and anti-money laundering applications.

Signicant announced several business partnerships in 2021, including joining the Auth0 Marketplace in December 2021, developing a platform-independent tool for email encryption and secure file transfers with digital identity verification with Cryptshare in April 2021, and integrating its identity verification methods with cloud banking services platform Mambu in February 2021.







