Trust Stamp secures more than USD 1 mln within two days





The company’s aim is to raise USD 5.6 million through SeedInvest, and has already secured USD 2.575 million off-platform from Mastercard International, FSH Capital, Second Century Ventures, and the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator program. Trust Stamp has gained interest from both accredited and unaccredited investors.

Trust Stamp’s mission to accelerate secure societal and financial inclusion globally reinforces their responsibility to deliver equitable, privacy-preserving identity solutions. The company delivers interoperable identity proofing that prevents identity fraud and data loss. It develops biometric solutions and Irreversibly Transformed Identity Tokens (IT2), privacy-enhancing techniques that use anonymised data, to establish trust.