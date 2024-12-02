Trust Stamp raises USD 8.84 mln

The company said it raised USD 8.84 million through a combination of the fundraise and warrant executions, of which USD 59,212 is pending transfer from escrow and subject to cancellation. It added that 3,816,967 new shares of Class A common stock and 1,378,766 new warrants will have been issued upon completion of all transactions.

Trust Stamp officials stated that the proposition of privacy-first, secure, and accessible biometric and digital identity solutions continue to be validated with the support of both new and returning shareholders, strategic international partnerships, and cross-industry demand for their scaling portfolio of transformative identity, data protection, and fraud prevention capabilities.

The company also aims to capitalise on global market opportunities by strengthening market penetration and further developing intellectual property to address emerging needs of consumers and organisations.

For more information about Trust Stamp, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.