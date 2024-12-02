Trust Stamp acquires cybersecurity company PixelPin

PixelPin’s solution can replace traditional alphanumeric pins or passwords for logging into secure environments online. Trust Stamp uses biometrics and artificial intelligence to help banks, payment processors, email service providers, governments, and other entities authenticate identity.

Trust Stamp’s technology converts biometric data into a ‘hash’ of letter and numbers that cannot be replicated or reverse engineered, leading to use cases ranging from payment authentication to human trafficking prevention.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Trust Stamp completed the purchase through a Malta-based entity.