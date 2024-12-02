Trust Stamp, 10Clouds team up to bring security solutions to small businesses

The modular solution can be integrated into an organisation’s existing systems. It will also allow those businesses to use their own custom branding. Trust Stamp currently provides security services for banks and other financial institutions. The company is hoping to leverage that expertise to ensure that small businesses are just as secure as their enterprise counterparts.

The two companies have already launched the new platform, and landed Quartr as their first major client in the P2P space, according to MobileID World. Their portfolio will cover web and mobile applications in addition to other digital products.