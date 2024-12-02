Trust Payments partners with Trulioo





Following this announcement, Trust Payments is expected to leverage Trulioo Workflow Studio, Business Verification, Person Match, Identity Document Verification, and Watchlist Screening in order to unify its onboarding processes, support regulatory compliance, and elevate the customer experience across regions.

In addition, both Trust Payments and Trulioo will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Trust Payments x Trulioo partnership

Trust Payments represents a fintech company that focuses on offering frictionless payments and value-added solutions for online and offline merchants. Trulioo, an identity platform, was developed in order to provide companies and partners with access to secure and efficient verification and fraud prevention solutions in order to protect their data and improve their overall experience.

According to the official press release, the collaboration represents an important step in the process of delivering improved commerce solutions that optimise the manner in which businesses achieve sustainable growth. This will take place as Trulioo is expected to contribute to this by improving Trust Payments’ multivendor verification process into a more streamlined, automated experience, aligning with the focus of making the service more secure and efficient for businesses, teams, and customers.

Furthermore, Trulioo will continue to incorporate identity documents, non-document, and business verification through the use of a single API so global enterprises can optimise onboarding costs, improve conversion rates, and meet compliance standards across multiple regions around the world.