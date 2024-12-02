Trusona partners ForgeRock to boost identity management services

Through this partnership, both companies aim to eliminate passwords and create a secure authentication experience at scale for consumers.

Trusona’s solution is embedded directly as an SDK into an organizations application and enables frictionless authentication of digital consumers across any channel for any type of industry including financial services.

Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy etc.), and leverage the internet of things (IoT).