As Open Banking regulations evolve, financial service providers require infrastructure that enables agility without increasing operational complexity. Trusek’s collaboration with tell.money’s purpose-built PSD2 gateway optimises compliance, allowing clients to launch, scale, and innovate, while maintaining control over their customer experience.

tell.money’s secure, cloud-based Open Banking infrastructure is designed to help EMIs, banks, and fintechs meet PSD2 and CoP requirements optimally, without the technical burden or operational disruption.

By partnering, Trusek and tell.money enable businesses to anticipate regulatory changes while focusing on growth and customer experience.





More updates from tell.money

In March 2025, Crassula selected tell.money’s Open Banking and CoP solutions to support clients in meeting PSD2 requirements.

Through this move, Crassula aimed to allow its clients to meet PSD2 compliance requirements while also optimising security and fraud prevention. Developed to assist businesses in launching customisable digital banking solutions, Crassula provided neobanks, e-wallets, and Embedded Finance providers with an efficient way to market. Having 60 service integrations, Crassula’s decision to integrate tell.money focused on ensuring that compliance remained scalable and efficient for its clients.

Moreover, Crassula was not the only company to select tell.money’s services. The beginning of January 2025 saw FxPro teaming up with tell.money to implement CoP technology and upgrade BNKPro’s security. The partnership centered on ensuring that users benefited from upgraded security measures, providing them with increased safety when navigating the digital financial landscape.