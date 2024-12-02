Truora raises USD 15 mln





This new injection of capital will allow Truora to reinforce its expansion in Mexico with its solution to verify users through WhatsApp. This will also allow the company to reach new markets in the US and Europe in order to further accelerate their growth.

The new investment will also allow Truora to reinforce its teams and hire over 50 female professionals from Mexico and Latin America, following its strategy to strengthen the hiring of women in technology roles.

Truora is a startup with a presence in the main countries of Latin America, offering solutions that facilitate users’ connection to online shopping platforms and fintech services through digital channels. These solutions include chatbots for automated conversations, facial recognition, document verification, and background checks.

Its solution, Truconnect, launched in 2021, helps companies to connect and verify users through WhatsApp. It takes less than one day to integrate it into the company’s platforms without the need for code.

Since its first round of seed funding in 2019, when it raised USD 3.5 million, Truora has expanded to operate in more than nine countries, offering services to more than 350 corporate customers.