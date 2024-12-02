TruNarrative, SEON team up for informed onboarding decisions and safe commerce

The partnership also aims to provide customers with a solution for making safe commerce simple, combining SEON’s data with TruNarrative’s decisioning technology. The integration provides TruNarrative customers access to SEON’s email, phone, device intelligence, and IP data, enabling them to establish the digital footprint of end users, building a customer risk score to make automated and manual decisions.

SEON will join the TruNarrative AppStore, which will enable firms to build SEON’s global data and authentication technology into their onboarding and monitoring strategies, delivering robust fraud detection, facilitating customer acquisition and efficient investigations, and lowering operational costs.