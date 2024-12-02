TruNarrative rolls out identity verification and AML product

The new AML product calls upon enterprise-level technology to take on and monitor new and existing clients: individuals, businesses, and their directors. In a climate of tightening regulation businesses are obliged to verify, investigate, and monitor their customer base for fraud prevention and anti-money laundering purposes.

The regtech saw a need to bring their bank-grade technology to businesses of all sizes, including legal, accountancy, estate agents, branch or high street professionals, and corporate in-house compliance teams.

TruPortal gives professionals access to a host of checks, including credit-reference agency-derived identity verification; PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) and sanctions checks; and automated document verification for multiple document types including UK and EU driving licenses, passports, and identity cards.

In addition, TruPortal incorporates a business verification suite, including company verification; director, Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO), and shareholder information; Anti-Money Laundering and adverse media checks; and business credit reports.