TruNarrative, kompany partner to provide anti-money laundering compliance for regulated businesses

According to the press release, the partnership will ensure TruNarrative’s portfolio of clients can access kompany’s network of accurate and up-to-date company information. TruNarrative is trusted by banks, financial services, FX, payments and ecommerce businesses for their financial crime detection, consumer and corporate onboarding, behavioural and transactional monitoring strategies.

Accessed via a single API, TruNarrative’s decision engine can deliver risk scoring, behavioural models, along with full case and referral management. kompany operates a global register network providing real-time access to commercial registers, financial and tax authorities covering over 110 million companies from more than 200 countries and jurisdictions.

Furthermore, TruNarrative’s partnership with the kompany data network means customers can access entity information directly from the primary source, reducing manual KYB processes and enabling a low friction digital onboarding journey for new clients.

The partnership will also offer TruNarrative’s clients the ability to verify international bank account numbers (IBAN) and European VAT numbers using kompany’s extended service features. kompany services can help TruNarrative clients meet their regulatory requirements for anti-money-laundering and due diligence with increased ease and confidence.