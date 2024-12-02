TruNarrative, Bleckwen team up for financial crime solution

As part of the agreement, Bleckwen’s dynamic behavioural analytics service – powered by real-time explainable AI – will be integrated into the brand’s existing financial crime and onboarding solution. Bleckwen’s tech detects fraud across payment transactions and credit applications in real-time, and it flags any unusual online activity. Also, it includes explainable ML algorithms, which deliver human-readable alerts that are actionable.

By combining TruNarrative’s technology with Bleckwen’s behavioural analytics expertise, organisations will have a greater choice and more control over their financial crime strategy when onboarding and monitoring customers and third parties. Moreover, Bleckwen’s customers can choose the TruNarrative platform as a route to access the company’s ML solution, in conjunction with the full onboarding and financial crime management platform.