TruNarrative, BetConstruct team up for compliance process

According to iGaming Business, the partnership will see BetConstruct using TruNarrative’s solution in order to facilitate onboarding, risk, fraud, and responsible gambling procedures. This will initially allow Vbet and then other operator partners on their platform to better meet regulatory requirements in markets around the world.

The reason behind BetConstruct teaming up with TruNarrative is the fact that the company wanted to better use data so to understand and protect players. TruNarrative is the most appropriate partner in this regard, as it is able to access multiple data via a single platform and API.