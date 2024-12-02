Trulioo's product upgrade includes AML innovations





The product upgrade includes innovations in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) watchlist and proof of address offerings and upgraded Know Your Business (KYB) verification capabilities.

Organisations are facing increased regulatory pressure to ensure they’re monitoring new and existing customers against applicable sanctions lists while meeting increased expectations from consumers for fast and easy digital onboarding. The GlobalGateway updates announced are designed to support Trulioo customers in meeting these expectations and complying with varied regulatory requirements around the world.

The update includes the launch of improved GlobalGateway Watchlist, UtilityID, and upgraded Business Verification. Together, these services streamline the onboarding of consumers and businesses, as well as provide continuous monitoring for fraud, money laundering, and illicit behaviour throughout the customer lifecycle.

GlobalGateway Watchlist connects to customers’ eIDV onboarding journeys via a single API integration to provide screening and monitoring of organisations’ users against 6,000+ global watchlists and 20,000+ Adverse Media lists.

UtilityID is a consent-based identity verification service that uses utility provider data to verify addresses, removing the need for the manual download, upload, and scanning of documents and other high-friction document verification processes. With UtilityID, Trulioo customers can meet Proof of Address compliance requirements in real time, provide a faster onboarding experience, a higher level of address accuracy, and reduce operation times associated with manual utility document and ID document review.

The Business Verification offering allows companies to verify a business’ details anywhere in the world, from high-level data to Ultimate Beneficial Owner verification.