Trulioo verifies IDs in MENA, enables mobile money remittances expansion

Developed for the international market, GlobalGateway, helps business comply with a diverse range of identity verification requirements, including AML and KYC.

The additional data sources secured from the MENA region including Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and UAE, brings Trulioo’s global identity verification coverage total to include over 50 countries and more than 200 unique, independent data sources.

In May 2016, Trulioo announced that GlobalGateway included coverage in BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries, regions where B2C ecommerce growth rates are expected to grow faster than more advanced markets.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from traditional and cyber data sources to instantly verify identities online. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide in an effort to increase trust and safety online.