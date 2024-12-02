Trulioo unveils image capture capability for end-to-end ID verification solution

With this capability, businesses can now deploy a single image Software Development Kit (SDK) to optimise their document verification performance, thus ensuring instant onboarding, reducing abandonment rates, and enabling advanced fraud protection.

Moreover, the image capture SDK allows end users to take images of documents in the correct format so that they can be authenticated by document verification tech. They can also use selfies and liveness detection for authentication, with facial recognition tech being applied to ensure ID documents match the subscriber. The issue of poor image quality acting as a barrier to effective identity verification is also directly addressed.

The company’s GlobalGateway ID Document Verification is an end-to-end solution that provides access to a marketplace of document verification partners. Organisations can leverage multiple automated document verification sources in a single market to ensure maximum performance across all types of documents and global jurisdictions. GlobalGateway powers fraud prevention and compliance systems for hundreds of financial institutions, payment companies, banks, and online marketplaces worldwide.