Trulioo unifies 24 Mobile Network Operators with new KYC solution

The 24 MNOs from US, Canada, UK, China, India, Spain, France, and Switzerland will provide mobile identity verification to help meet KYC compliance requirements. Offered through Trulioo’s electronic identity verification platform, GlobalGateway, MNO authentication is used in conjunction with over 200 independent consumer data sources, such as credit, government, and banking to help verify consumers during onboarding.

Trulioo’s bank-grade online verification platform, GlobalGateway, helps organizations comply with AML and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements by automating KYC and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows. Trulioos solution leverages Optical Character Recognition, Natural Language Processing, and Artificial Intelligence technology to provide a way for clients to check new and existing customers and businesses.