Trulioo selected by Zolve to provide real-time identity verification

Zolve is a neobank enabling access to financial products for those who immigrate to work or study in a new country. Due to a lack of local credit history, immigrants reportedly face problems in accessing financial products.

Through Trulioo GlobalGateway, Zolve will be able to deliver secure onboarding and account creation experiences. GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.

In Trulioo’s marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and maintain trust and safety online.