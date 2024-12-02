Trulioo rolls out ID document verification using facial comparison tech

The ID document verification solution uses facial comparison tech to provide an added layer of authentication to Trulioo’s identity verification platform. The combination of electronic identity verification (eIDV) and ID document verification enables clients to meet cross-border Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements.

Mitek (MITK) is a global provider of mobile capture and identity verification software solutions serving over 5,600 financial services organizations. Through this partnership, Trulioo’s API can collect, analyse and authenticate 3,500 different types of passports, driver licenses and identity cards from nearly every country in the world. To prove the person holding the license is the person they say they are, the user can take a selfie and that picture is compared to the photo on the ID document.