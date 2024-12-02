Trulioo receives approval from German authorities to verify users' age

Canadian-based Trulioo’s identity verification solution complies with the legal and technical requirements of the German commission and will be soon implemented in the country to restrict children from accessing age-sensitive media content.

Trulioo GlobalGateway offers secure access to reliable data sources to cross-check a person’s age in real time. The identity data provided by a website’s visitor will be then checked against independent databases to verify the authenticity of the information.

The Canadian company was founded in 2011 and received funding from Goldman Sachs, American Express, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and Santander, among others. It provides unique solutions for identity verification ID document verification, business verification, and AML watchlist.