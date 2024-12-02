Trulioo partners with Public to ease stock market access for UK investors





This partnership associates Trulioo’s global identity verification platform with the Public’s access to 5,000+ stocks, fewer fees, and insights to achieve large onboarding assurance and meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements for its U.K. launch.

Moreover, Public allied with Trulioo Person Match to improve customer verification during registration through its customisable onboarding workflows. Trulioo also aims to provide an intuitive routing that directs users to optimal data matching for minimal friction and ironclad compliance.









A partnership for secure online identity verification

Following this announcement, Public stated that it needed an identity verification partner to provide global capabilities to address its AML and KYC compliance requirements while enabling fast and secure customer onboarding. Thus, Trulioo could deliver its guidance in configuring practices, benchmarking, and optimisation to maximise customer verification match rates.

As the digital landscape evolves and companies expand their global reach, fast, secure online identity verification that meets AML and KYC compliance requirements becomes a priority. Therefore, Public’s launch in the UK in July 2023 through a partnership with Trulioo reportedly secured the platform for further global growth and compliance challenges.

On this note, Public Person Match joins the collaborations with its global reach and identity verification workflows based on micro and macro data sources for onboarding assurance. Moreover, it aims to deliver clean and automated address verification to reduce manual uploads.





Trulioo’s previous partnership for identity verification

Trulioo is a worldwide identity platform, trusted by companies for their verification needs due to its global coverage for business and person verification. According to the company, Trulioo operates in 195 countries and can verify more than 12,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists.

On 1 December, Canada-based e-signing solution Syngrafii integrated Trulioo Identity Document Verification into its linked Sign and Video Signing Room (VSR) platform. This integration enables the virtual confirmation of signatories’ identities in one unified platform to raise users' trust in the signing process.