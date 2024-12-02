Trulioo partners with BDSwiss for enhanced global verification

BDSwiss aims to streamline verification processes, enhance match rates, cut onboarding expenses, and ensure compliance through this collaboration. The initial implementation phase has resulted in a 25% average match rate increase while meeting regulatory standards in multiple jurisdictions according to the company press release.

Representatives from BDSwiss highlighted the inefficiencies of previous verification providers and the necessity to improve processes to meet market demands while managing operational costs. BDSwiss operates under various regulatory authorities, requiring a global verification partner capable of meeting compliance requirements worldwide.

Trulioo, with its extensive data sources and verification capabilities, is positioned to support BDSwiss's international expansion. Officials from Trulioo emphasised the platform's global reach and expertise in facilitating efficient onboarding processes across diverse markets. Trulioo, trusted by major forex brokers, payment providers, marketplaces, and fintechs, provides solutions to complex verification challenges while minimising costs and reducing fraud risk.

More information about the two entities

BDSwiss, a financial services group regulated in multiple jurisdictions, offers CFD trading and investment products to clients worldwide, complying with a stringent regulatory framework. Trulioo offers business and person verification globally. Its integrated platform enables customisable onboarding workflows designed to meet market requirements, supporting trust in the global digital economy.

In June 2024, Trulioo partnered with Mastercard to provide identity verification solutions that could simplify digital onboarding for merchants and consumers. As part of their collaboration, Trulioo and Mastercard intended to offer identity verification solutions that could improve the digital onboarding process for merchants and consumers, while mitigating fraud. The partnership follows both companies’ commitment to enhancing consumer and merchant onboarding experience and safeguarding the landscape from a range of fraud threats.

