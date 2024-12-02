Trulioo offers identity verification coverage in 60 countries

The company expands its reach into APAC countries to include coverage in Indonesia and Vietnam, and LATAM with Costa Rica, Colombia, and Argentina to name a few. The coverage will help further Trulioo’s mission to provide cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) -compliant identity verification for every individual on every corner of the globe.

Trulioo seeks to solve problems associated with verifying identities online by boosting fraud prevention and compliance systems. Trulioos bank-grade identity verification product, GlobalGateway, enables businesses to perform frictionless identity verification via more than 200 data sources through a single API integration.

Trulioo is a Canada-based financial technology company that offers identity verification services for businesses and organizations worldwide using government and private databases.