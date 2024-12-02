Trulioo helps SMBs fight online fraud with document verification, facial recognition





EmbedID is a preconfigured tool to work with identity verification marketplace GlobalGateway’s API, which can now be leveraged by SMBs to verify identity during account creation, reduce fraud, and meet AML and KYC compliance requirements.

A snippet of code can be embedded in the website in order to create a registration form linked to GlobalGateway for ID verification and biometric authentication to confirm authenticity of government-issued IDs. Biometric facial recognition with liveness detection will confirm the match between the person opening the account and the photo on the ID.