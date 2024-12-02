Trulioo extends identity verification platform to LATAM region

The platform is called GlobalGateway and has extended its reach to countries such as Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador and Venezuela. The increased coverage will also help further the company’s mission to provide cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)-compliant identity verification for every individual around the globe.

Recent growth in the Latin American economy, a welcome change after nearly two years of declining activity, has seen a transformation within the financial sector. Recent research from Finnovista shows that the number of fintech startups in Latin America recently surpassed 1,000, many of which are catering to the large unbanked population while also reshaping the traditional banking landscape.