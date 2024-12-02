Trulioo extends identity verification coverage in Africa with Nigeria and Ghana

GlobalGateway coverage in Nigeria and Ghana will help financial institutions accurately verify the digital identities of consumers in countries that often lack traditional ID documentation, thus easing access to financial services they otherwise could not obtain.

Nigeria and Ghana have taken significant steps toward increasing access to digitization services, including ID verification. More financial service providers in these countries are beginning to deploy Know Your Customer (KYC) technologies in their digital channels and both countries have pushed forward digital addressing systems to ease mail delivery: Ghana launched GhanaPostGPS in 2017 and Nigeria teamed up with UK-based What3Words in the same year.

Developed to help businesses automate their customer onboarding processes and comply with AML and KYC requirements, GlobalGateway powers fraud prevention and compliance systems for hundreds of financial institutions, payment companies, banks and online marketplaces worldwide. With GlobalGateway, organizations have real-time access to more than 400 reliable data sources – such as credit bureau, government, mobile, consumer and banking data from around the world – to instantly verify 5 billion people in more than 100 countries.