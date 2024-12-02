Trulioo expands its identity verification services to Pakistan

With a population of 212 million people and mobile adoption by 75% of its citizens, Pakistan has some of the highest numbers of mobile phone users worldwide. According to a GSMA study, the mobile sector continues to grow in Pakistan - redefining the way individuals, businesses and state bodies function and interact.

GlobalGateway provides identity verification in more than 195 countries. Developed to help businesses automate their customer onboarding processes and comply with AML and KYC requirements, GlobalGateway powers hundreds of financial institutions, payment companies, banks and online marketplaces worldwide.