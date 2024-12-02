Trulioo expands AML/KYC identity verification solution in India

Trulioo is working with various enterprise customers adding ID verification services in the region, lending further support to a recent study by domestic ecommerce player Snapdeal and KPMG that showed a surge of ecommerce and overall economic activity in India.

With the addition of India coverage, Trulioo clients now have access to identities from over 40 countries through its GlobalGateway platform, to instantly meet global compliance and onboarding requirements.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from cyber and traditional data sources to verify online identities. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide in an effort to boost online safety.