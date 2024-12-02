Trulioo closes USD 394 mln Series D, leading to a USD 1.75 bln valuation

Apart from TCV, the funding was made with participation from existing investors Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and Mouro Capital.

Trulioo is an identity network enabling companies to reliably onboard customers in a digital-first world. For Trulioo’s customers, this speeds international expansion, mitigates fraud risk, and ensures regulatory compliance. With digital transformation accelerating, the US digital identity market alone is projected to increase to over USD 30 billion by 2023, according to industry consultants at One World Identity, cited in the press release issued by the company,.

TCV’s investment portfolio includes technology franchises such as Airbnb, AxiomSL, Brex, ByteDance, Clio, Facebook, Klarna, Netflix, Nubank, OneTrust, Payoneer, Revolut, Spotify, Wealthsimple, WorldRemit, and Zillow.





