Trulioo augments digital identity verification services in Ireland

With GlobalGateway, organisations can securely access over 450 data types to perform identity checks on consumers that adhere to Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

The expanded identity services include a host of data sets unique to Ireland that provide deeper visibility into the market. The enhanced coverage will enable organisations to verify attributes like age, identity, and address within the parameters of data privacy laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Identity solutions are a critical component of digital businesses operating in Ireland, across Europe, and globally, the company says. Trulioo remains a partner to these organisations, augmenting them establish trust with consumers and accelerate their go-to-market plans.