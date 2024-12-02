Trulioo attains four new customers in the banking industry

With Trulioo GlobalGateway, financial institutions can deploy identity checks that help them satisfy Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements when onboarding new customers.

Company officials stated that expectations are high when it comes to digital experiences and Trulioo aims to enable organisations meet consumer’s needs. They found that 83% of people were less likely to abandon an account creation process if it involves real-time identity verification.

According to the press release, legacy and challenger banks choose Trulioo and its range of solutions to scale innovative global compliance programmes while delivering customer experiences. The company is happy to partner with these organisations to continue to support their compliance and risk mitigation initiatives, and to help them onboard customers around the world.