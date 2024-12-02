



With the new solution, Trulioo intends to optimise how global businesses manage synthetic and third-party fraud, as the capability delivers comprehensive coverage across a range of markets by merging risk indicators with consortium data, advanced velocity monitoring, and real-time signal monitoring in a single API. Through the Trulioo API, the company plans to simplify integration, minimise time to market, and allow developers to access all Trulioo services via a single token and endpoint, despite their region or product category.











A global fraud solution

The Trulioo Fraud Intelligence feature integrates with the company’s Know Your Customer data checks, Identity Document Verification, and Watchlist Screening to offer a complete risk profile, regardless of location. Also, the capability adjusts to specific industry use cases and local languages, working towards democratising fraud prevention with advanced signalling and threat scoring. As per the information detailed in the press release, the features that Trulioo Fraud Intelligence delivers include:

An integrated platform that allows organisations to set and update rules to balance compliance and fraud prevention for an optimised customer experience;

Augmented fraud signals, with Trulioo adapting its models, machine learning, and predictive features to meet fraud prevention needs;

Global coverage through predictive risk intelligence for emails, phones, and IP addresses, with the Trulioo identity intelligence network ensuring access to data that enables companies to calibrate region-specific risk signals.

When commenting on the launch, representatives from Trulioo underlined that, as the fragmented fraud prevention landscape pushes businesses to rely on multiple-point solutions to verify identity and monitor risk across regions, the company introduced the new capability to mitigate these complexities. By utilising Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, large enterprises are set to be able to evade expensive integrations and solidify their business fraud prevention measures.



Following the release, Trulioo Fraud Intelligence is set to be available in 195 countries, serving the needs, demands, and preferences of industries such as payments, banking, and marketplaces. Additionally, Trulioo plans to introduce several other improvements to the capability, including anomaly detection, enabling the identification of unusual spikes in behaviour across a set of applications.





Fighting fraud with Airwallex



The current news comes shortly after Trulioo extended its partnership with Airwallex to integrate its Identity Document Verification, Business Verification, and Person Match tools to support the latter in meeting compliance requirements and optimising fraud prevention in 181 countries.

