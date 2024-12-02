Trulioo announces five new global customers in the remittance sector

Sokin is a financial service provider that enables global payments for both consumers and businesses.

Bano Financial is an Australia-based fintech company offering payment services for individuals and businesses, with the goal to combine products and services from Australia and around the world.

SwapMoney is a UK-based platform that enables members to transact while cutting out middlemen and businesses, reducing the cost of transactions

Global 66 is a technology company that has set out to form a global financial services platform in Latin America, offering money transfers, money orders and remittances that are 100% online.

Supersonicz provides money transfer service without interruption to Africa, Europe, Asia and North America. Supersonicz’s goal is to cover all those countries where no other money transfer service is available.

Trulioo GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.